Get Slaughter Beach, Dog’s ‘Birdie’ on limited splatter vinyl

At this point, Slaughter Beach, Dog has become a longer-running, more prolific project than Jake Ewald's former band Modern Baseball, and the band has continued to evolve and emerge from beneath MoBo's shadow. That growth began on their 2017 sophomore album Birdie, which shared musical DNA with the folky, Weakerthans-inspired songs Jake had brought to Modern Baseball, but also found him carving a new path for himself and shedding the "side project" descriptor. We've teamed up with Slaughter, Beach Dog on a new vinyl pressing of the album, on cloudy clear with heavy orange splatter wax, limited to 100 copies and exclusive to our store. Pre-order yours HERE while they last.

Here's a mockup of the vinyl:

Stream Birdie below.