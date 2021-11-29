Get Soccer Mommy’s ‘Clean’ on orchid purple vinyl, limited to 500 copies

Pre-order Soccer Mommy's 'Clean' on orchid purple vinyl, limited to 500 copies and exclusive to our stores.

Sophie Allison's debut studio LP as Soccer Mommy, 2018's Clean, was a huge leap forward for her, featuring her most listenable, addictive music yet and ranking as one of our favorite albums of the year. We're psyched to have teamed up with her and Fat Possum Records for a new vinyl pressing of the album, on orchid purple vinyl, limited to 500 copies and exclusive to our stores. Here's a mockup:

Soccer Mommy is going on a North American tour with Peel Dream Magazine starting in March. See those dates, and stream Clean, below.

Get Soccer Mommy's Collection, which complies the best of her Bandcamp work, on vinyl in the BV store, too.

SOCCER MOMMY: 2022 TOUR

Mar 10, 2022 40 Watt Club Athens, GA *

Mar 11, 2022 The Moon Tallahassee, FL

Mar 12, 2022 Savannah Stopover Music Festival Savannah, GA

Mar 13, 2022 High Dive Gainesville, FL *

Mar 15, 2022 Crowbar Tampa, FL *

Mar 16, 2022 Gramps Miami, FL *

Mar 17, 2022 The Abbey Orlando, FL *

Mar 18, 2022 Intuition Ale Works Jacksonville, FL *

Mar 19, 2022 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC *

Mar 21, 2022 The Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA *

Mar 22, 2022 The National Richmond, VA *

Mar 23, 2022 Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD *

Mar 25, 2022 The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ *

Mar 26, 2022 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT *

Mar 27, 2022 Fête Music Hall Providence, RI *

Mar 28, 2022 Colony Woodstock Woodstock, NY *

Mar 30, 2022 L'Astral Montreal, QC *

Mar 31, 2022 The Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON *

Apr 1, 2022 The Eastern Detroit, MI *

Apr 2, 2022 Mr. Smalls Theatre Pittsburgh, PA *

Apr 4, 2022 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH *

Apr 5, 2022 Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY *

Apr 7, 2022 The Bluebird Bloomington, IN *

Apr 8, 2022 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI *

Apr 10, 2022 Granada Theater Lawrence, KS *

* - w/ Peel Dream Magazine