Get The Locust’s ‘Safety Second, Body Last’ on limited silver vinyl

Genre-defying hardcore band The Locust followed 2003's Plague Soundscapes, one of 25 chaotic hardcore, mathcore and sass core albums from the 2000s that are seminal today, with the Safety Second, Body Last EP in 2005, which splits one long song into two tracks, and each track into separate movements. We've teamed up with the band for a new vinyl pressing of the EP, on silver wax, limited to just 100 copies and exclusive to our stores. Pre-order yours HERE while they last.

Here's a mockup of the vinyl:

Stream Safety Second, Body Last below.