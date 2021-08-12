Get The Raincoats iconic self-titled debut on exclusive, blue vinyl (limited to 100)

Pre-order The Raincoats on limited edition trouser blue vinyl (only 100 copies pressed) in the BV shop

The 1979 self-titled debut by The Raincoats is one of the most iconic records of the fertile post-punk era. Ana da Silva, Gina Birch, Vicky Aspinall and Palmolive mixed punk, reggae and dub, skronky jazz and more into a unique style that may seem naïve but is very nuanced, and The Raincoats (and their two following albums) have influenced 40 years of bands since.

Kurt Cobain named it one of his 50 favorite albums of all time, and convinced Nirvana's label, DGC, to reissue their albums, which originally came out on Rough Trade, in 1993. Their sound was also a clear influence on the '90s Riot Grrrl scene, not to mention the DIY scene which you can hear in everything from Beat Happening to Electrelane and Vivian Girls. An album that has only gotten better with age, The Raincoats includes such classics as "Fairytale in the Supermarket," "No Side to Fall In," "Off Duty Trip," and their cover of The Kinks' "Lola" which twists it in ways Ray Davies never imagined. You can listen below.

Kill Rock Stars, the Portland indie label that owes a clear debt to The Raincoats, released a 40th anniversary remastered vinyl edition of The Raincoats in 2019, and they're repressing it again this year for KRS' 30th anniversary. We're excited to have partnered with them for a very limited edition trouser blue vinyl edition that will be out September 24. There are only 100 copies pressed and you can pre-order it now in the BrooklynVegan store.

Here's what our edition looks like:

