Get The Wonder Years’ ‘Suburbia’ & ‘The Upsides’ on exclusive color twister vinyl (limited to 500)

Two of The Wonder Years' most beloved albums, 2010's The Upsides and 2011's Suburbia I've Given You All and Now I'm Nothing (which turned ten a few months ago), are getting reissued. We've teamed up with the band on new exclusive pressings on twister color vinyl -- Suburbia on blue, orange, and black wax, and The Upsides on cream, purple, and blue wax -- with gatefold jackets and download cards, limited to 500 copies each. Pre-order yours HERE.

Here's what the The Upsides vinyl looks like:

And here's Suburbia I've Given You All and Now I'm Nothing:

In our 10th anniversary piece on Suburbia, we wrote:

By making an album that was as polished, unforgettably catchy, and emotionally resonant as just about anything in the pop punk canon -- without ever sounding artificial -- The Wonder Years helped prove that pop punk truly is its own unique form of art, not a watered-down version of one. And they mastered that art form like few other bands in the history of the genre.

