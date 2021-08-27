Get Type O Negative’s ‘October Rust’ on orange vinyl w/ poster (exclusive new limited pressing)

Type O Negative's fourth and absolutely classic album, October Rust, just turned 25, and to celebrate we've teamed up with the band for a new pressing, on 140g clear with orange mix double vinyl. It's limited to 1000 copies, comes with an exclusive poster, and is available for pre-order now, exclusively in our stores. It's due out right in time for Halloween, on October 29, and here's what it looks like:

To quote Invisible Oranges:

Musically, October Rust is the most melodic and consistent of the band’s oeuvre. There’s none of the jokey thrashcore blurts or industrial clanging of the previous records. Guitarist Kenny Hickey still churns out plenty of head-rolling Sabbath riffs, and Steele’s inimitable bass is still a driving force, but they’re more balanced in the mix with Silver’s playing. His soft, ringing keys, Hickey’s ethereal swirls of guitar, and an increased focus on harmonies suggest influences like Sisters of Mercy, Dead Can Dance, Bauhaus, Cocteau Twins and the bleakest moments of The Cure. But this is still very much a doom album.

Pre-order your copy now, and get Type O shirts, in the BV store.