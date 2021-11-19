Get Unearth’s ‘The Stings of Conscience’ on clear/splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies

Pre-order Unearth's debut LP'The Stings of Conscience,' on milky clear with black and sky blue splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies.

Metalcore band Unearth's 2001 debut LP, The Stings of Conscience, turned 20 this year, and to mark the occasion we've teamed up with them for an exclusive new vinyl pressing of the album. It's been remastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio, and it's pressed "milky clear with black and sky blue splatter" vinyl, limited to 300 copies and exclusive to our stores. Here's what it looks like:

Pre-order your copy HERE while they last, and stream the album below.