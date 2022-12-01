GG Allin biopic coming from ‘Lords of Chaos’ director Jonas Åkerlund

The notorious GG Allin will be subject of a new biopic titled GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die. from director Jonas Åkerlund, who also recently did the Norwegian black metal film Lords of Chaos as well as tons of iconic music videos (for Madonna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, The Prodigy, blink-182, Christina Aguilera, and many others). It will be produced by Don Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films and MVD Entertainment Group, who acquired Allin’s life and music rights. The script was written by Richard Schenkman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the producers say the film is the true story "of what happens to a borderline personality when the reach for fame exceeds the limits of talent… when substance abuse goes unchecked and mental illness undiagnosed and untreated… and when a fictional character takes over a real person’s life, driving GG beyond limits anyone could possibly endure."

Åkerlund said in a statement, "This is exactly the type of real and raw story I am looking for and this film explores the ugly belly of the beast and how Kevin Allin came to be GG. Punk was already a genre about pushing limits, expanding on musical genres and the definition of artistic expression. At a time when punk was thought to be dead, sold out or too raw to survive, GG came into the scene bleeding, pissing, and sinking like no punk before. Live. Fast. Die. is about a sick person who should have asked for help. GG’s strong persona was a gift, but this borderline personality disorder was not treated, and killed him.”

Screenwriter Richard Schenkman spent a year doing research and interviews with GG's brother Merle Allin, his bandmates, his "closest road-dog pal," and his now-deceased mother. He says, "I read hundreds of articles about him, arrest and trial transcripts, even his unpublished memoir. I watched hours of videos and endured track after track of his assaultive music. I wanted everything in this movie to be accurate and true. And it is."

GG Allin built up a reputation for controversial live performances that included assaulting audience members, indecent exposure, defecating on stage, self-mutilation, and other extreme acts, which led to GG being imprisoned and hospitalized many times. His on-stage behavior was previously documented in the 1993 Todd Phillips-directed documentary Hated: GG Allin and the Murder Junkies. GG died from a heroin overdose in 1993 at age 36.