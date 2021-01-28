Ghetts announces new album ‘Conflict of Interest’ ft. Stormzy, Skepta, Pa Salieu, Dave & more

UK rapper Ghetts has been dropping singles lately, including "Skengman" (ft. Stormzy), "IC3" (ft. Skepta), "Mozambique" (ft. Jaykae & Moonchild Sanelly), and "Proud Family," and now he has finally announced his anticipated new album Conflict of Interest, featuring those four songs and 12 others. It follows 2018's Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament and arrives February 19 via Warner (his first album for the label). Other guests include Pa Salieu, Dave, Giggs, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Wretch 32, Aida Lae, and more.

Check out the full tracklist and listen to the four previously released singles below...

Tracklist

Fine Wine

Mozambique (feat. Jaykae & Moonchild Sanelly)

Fire and Brimstone

Hop Out

IC3 (feat. Skepta)

Autobiography

Good Hearts (feat. Aida Lae)

Dead To Me

10,000 Tears (feat. Ed Sheeran)

Sonya (feat. Emeli Sandé)

Proud Family

Skengman (feat. Stormzy)

No Mercy (feat. Pa Salieu & Backroad Gee)

Crud (feat. Giggs)

Squeeze (feat. Miraa May)

Little Bo Peep (feat. Dave, Hamzaa & Wretch 32)

