Ghost and Amon Amarth announce US summer tour
Ghost have announced another North American tour in support of 2022's Impera, dubbed the RE-IMPERATOUR. They'll be joined by their Swedish metal forebears Amon Amarth. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday (2/17) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand.
No NYC date on this run, but fans in the tristate area can catch the tour on August 20 at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT or August 25 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ. All dates are listed below.
Amon Amarth also put out a new album last year, The Great Heathen Army, and they were recently in the area on a headlining tour with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation (check out pics from Hammerstein Ballroom).
Ghost / Amon Amarth -- 2023 Tour Dates
Wed Aug 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Fri Aug 04 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
Mon Aug 07 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 08 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 11 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mon, Aug 14– Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Wed Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Fri Aug 18 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sun Aug 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Tue Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed Aug 23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu, Aug 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Tue Aug 29 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Wed, Aug 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Thu Aug 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 02 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Tue Sep 05 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Sep 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Sep 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum ^
^ Amon Amarth Not on This Date