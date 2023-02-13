Ghost and Amon Amarth announce US summer tour

Ghost have announced another North American tour in support of 2022's Impera, dubbed the RE-IMPERATOUR. They'll be joined by their Swedish metal forebears Amon Amarth. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday (2/17) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand.

No NYC date on this run, but fans in the tristate area can catch the tour on August 20 at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT or August 25 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ. All dates are listed below.

Amon Amarth also put out a new album last year, The Great Heathen Army, and they were recently in the area on a headlining tour with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation (check out pics from Hammerstein Ballroom).

Ghost loading...

Ghost / Amon Amarth -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed Aug 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Mon Aug 07 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon, Aug 14– Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Wed Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 18 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Aug 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Aug 23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu, Aug 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Aug 29 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Wed, Aug 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 05 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Sep 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum ^

^ Amon Amarth Not on This Date