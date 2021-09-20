Ghost announce 2022 arena tour with Volbeat and Twin Temple (dates)

Swedish occult rockers Ghost have been working on their fifth album, and while most details on that are still TBA, they did just announce a big co-headlining 2022 arena tour with Volbeat, which includes support from Twin Temple.

The tour hits the NYC-area for a show at Newark's Prudential Center on February 10. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (9/24) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Both Ghost and Volbeat are featured on the recently-released Metallica tribute album The Metallica Blacklist (and both bands have toured with Metallica in the past).

Ghost's latest album is 2018's Prequelle, and we've got an exclusive Prequelle + shirt bundle, which features the album on limited (to 750) edition "clear with red smoke and black and red splatter" vinyl and a limited edition tee. Order yours here while they last.

Ghost / Volbeat / Twin Temple -- 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 25 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

Jan. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jan. 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Jan. 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 31 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Feb. 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Feb. 04 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Feb. 07 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Feb. 08 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Feb. 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Feb. 11 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

Feb. 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Feb. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Feb. 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Feb. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Feb. 18 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Feb. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Feb. 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Feb. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 23 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Feb. 26 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum

Feb. 28 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Mar. 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Mar. 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center