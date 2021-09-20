Ghost announce 2022 arena tour with Volbeat and Twin Temple (dates)
Swedish occult rockers Ghost have been working on their fifth album, and while most details on that are still TBA, they did just announce a big co-headlining 2022 arena tour with Volbeat, which includes support from Twin Temple.
The tour hits the NYC-area for a show at Newark's Prudential Center on February 10. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (9/24) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.
Both Ghost and Volbeat are featured on the recently-released Metallica tribute album The Metallica Blacklist (and both bands have toured with Metallica in the past).
Ghost's latest album is 2018's Prequelle, and we've got an exclusive Prequelle + shirt bundle, which features the album on limited (to 750) edition "clear with red smoke and black and red splatter" vinyl and a limited edition tee. Order yours here while they last.
Ghost / Volbeat / Twin Temple -- 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 25 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
Jan. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Jan. 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Jan. 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Jan. 31 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Feb. 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Feb. 04 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Feb. 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Feb. 07 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Feb. 08 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Feb. 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Feb. 11 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center
Feb. 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Feb. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Feb. 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
Feb. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Feb. 18 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Feb. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Feb. 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Feb. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Feb. 23 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
Feb. 25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Feb. 26 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum
Feb. 28 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
Mar. 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Mar. 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center