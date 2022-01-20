Ghost announce new album ‘Impera,’ share video for new song “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Last year, Ghost announced a 2022 arena tour with co-headliners Volbeat and openers Twin Temple, and also revealed they were working on their fifth album. Now the album has been announced. It's called IMPERA and due March 11 via Loma Vista, and you can get it on black vinyl, CD, or cassette in our shop (our "red smoke" vinyl variant is sold out).

The album was produced by Klas Åhlund (Robyn, Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears) and mixed by Andy Wallace (Nevermind, Reign In Blood), and the first single is "Call Me Little Sunshine," which finds the band's mix of creepiness and catchiness in fine form. It comes with a video directed by Matt Mahurin and starring Ruby Modine, and you can check that out below.

Ghost's aforementioned tour begins next week. It hits the NYC-area on February 10 at Prudential Center (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Imperium

Kaisarion

Spillways

Call Me Little Sunshine

Hunter’s Moon

Watcher In The Sky

Dominion

Twenties

Darkness At The Heart Of My Love

Grift Wood

Bite Of Passage

Respite On The Spital Fields

Ghost / Volbeat / Twin Temple -- 2022 Tour Dates

Tue, Jan 25, 2022 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

Thu, Jan 27, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri, Jan 28, 2022 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat, Jan 29, 2022 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mon, Jan 31, 2022 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Wed, Feb 02, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri, Feb 04, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat, Feb 05, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Mon, Feb 07, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Tue, Feb 08, 2022 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Thu, Feb 10, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri, Feb 11, 2022 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

Sat, Feb 12, 2022 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Mon, Feb 14, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Tue, Feb 15, 2022 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Wed, Feb 16, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri, Feb 18, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat, Feb 19, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Sun, Feb 20, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Mon, Feb 21, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Wed, Feb 23, 2022 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

Fri, Feb 25, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat, Feb 26, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum

Mon, Feb 28, 2022 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Tue, Mar 01, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu, Mar 03, 2022 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center