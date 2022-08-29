Ghost began tour with Mastodon & Spiritbox in San Diego (pics, video, setlist)

Ghost kicked off their North American tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox on Friday night (8/26) at San Diego's Pechanga Arena. The show featured the live debut of "Watcher in the Sky" from their new album Impera; watch fan-taken video of that below. Most of the setlist featured their Impera material, along with songs from 2018's Prequel and 2015's Meliora, and they also broke out some older songs as well, including "Year Zero," "Prime Mover," and "Ritual."

Mastodon's set also focused on their most recent album, last year's Hushed and Grim. See setlists and videos from both bands' sets, and pictures from the whole night by Mathieu Bredeau, below.

The "Imperator" hits the NYC area for shows at Trenton's CURE Insurance Arena on September 9 and Elmont, NY's UBS Arena on September 10.

SETLIST: GHOST @ PECHANGA ARENA, 8/26/2022 (via)

Kaisarion

Rats

Faith

Spillways

Devil Church

Cirice

Hunter's Moon

Ritual

Call Me Little Sunshine

Con Clavi Con Dio

Prime Mover

Watcher in the Sky

Year Zero

Spöksonat

He Is

Miasma

Mary on a Cross

Mummy Dust

Encore:

Dance Macabre

Square Hammer

SETLIST: MASTODON @ PECHANGA ARENA, 8/26/2022 (via)

Pain With an Anchor

Crystal Skull

Megalodon

The Crux

Teardrinker

Bladecatcher

Black Tongue

The Czar

Pushing the Tides

More Than I Could Chew

Mother Puncher