Ghost began tour with Mastodon & Spiritbox in San Diego (pics, video, setlist)
Ghost kicked off their North American tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox on Friday night (8/26) at San Diego's Pechanga Arena. The show featured the live debut of "Watcher in the Sky" from their new album Impera; watch fan-taken video of that below. Most of the setlist featured their Impera material, along with songs from 2018's Prequel and 2015's Meliora, and they also broke out some older songs as well, including "Year Zero," "Prime Mover," and "Ritual."
Mastodon's set also focused on their most recent album, last year's Hushed and Grim. See setlists and videos from both bands' sets, and pictures from the whole night by Mathieu Bredeau, below.
The "Imperator" hits the NYC area for shows at Trenton's CURE Insurance Arena on September 9 and Elmont, NY's UBS Arena on September 10.
Shop for Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox vinyl and merch in the BV store.
SETLIST: GHOST @ PECHANGA ARENA, 8/26/2022 (via)
Kaisarion
Rats
Faith
Spillways
Devil Church
Cirice
Hunter's Moon
Ritual
Call Me Little Sunshine
Con Clavi Con Dio
Prime Mover
Watcher in the Sky
Year Zero
Spöksonat
He Is
Miasma
Mary on a Cross
Mummy Dust
Encore:
Dance Macabre
Square Hammer
SETLIST: MASTODON @ PECHANGA ARENA, 8/26/2022 (via)
Pain With an Anchor
Crystal Skull
Megalodon
The Crux
Teardrinker
Bladecatcher
Black Tongue
The Czar
Pushing the Tides
More Than I Could Chew
Mother Puncher