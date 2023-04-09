Ghost cover Genesis, Television, Maiden & more on new EP (exclusive vinyl + ‘Jesus’ song stream)
Ghost have announced a new EP of covers, PHANTOMIME, due out May 18. It follows their 2022 LP Impera, and continues their tradition of collecting covers on EPs. This time around, they take on songs by Television, Genesis, The Stranglers, Iron Maiden, and Tina Turner. As teased, and right in time for Easter, they've shared their rendition of Genesis' "Jesus He Knows Me." Watch the video, directed by Alex Ross Perry (Pavement, Soccer Mommy) and starring evangelical radio show host Father Jim DeFroque, below.
We have an exclusive pressing of PHANTOMIME, on sky blue vinyl and limited to 1000 copies. Order yours while they last, either on its own or bundled with an aqua blue pressing of Impera, and along with even more exclusive Ghost vinyl, merch, and action figures in the BV store.
Ghost have North American tour dates with Amon Amarth in August and September. See all dates below.
GHOST - PHANTOMIME TRACKLIST
“See No Evil” (Television)
“Jesus He Knows Me” (Genesis)
“Hanging Around” (The Stranglers)
“Phantom of the Opera” (Iron Maiden)
“We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” (Tina Turner)
Ghost / Amon Amarth -- 2023 Tour
Wed Aug 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Fri Aug 04 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
Mon Aug 07 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 08 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 11 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mon, Aug 14– Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Wed Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Fri Aug 18 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sun Aug 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Tue Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed Aug 23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu, Aug 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Tue Aug 29 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Wed, Aug 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Thu Aug 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 02 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Tue Sep 05 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Sep 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Sep 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum ^