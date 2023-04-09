Ghost cover Genesis, Television, Maiden & more on new EP (exclusive vinyl + ‘Jesus’ song stream)

Ghost have announced a new EP of covers, PHANTOMIME, due out May 18. It follows their 2022 LP Impera, and continues their tradition of collecting covers on EPs. This time around, they take on songs by Television, Genesis, The Stranglers, Iron Maiden, and Tina Turner. As teased, and right in time for Easter, they've shared their rendition of Genesis' "Jesus He Knows Me." Watch the video, directed by Alex Ross Perry (Pavement, Soccer Mommy) and starring evangelical radio show host Father Jim DeFroque, below.

We have an exclusive pressing of PHANTOMIME, on sky blue vinyl and limited to 1000 copies. Order yours while they last, either on its own or bundled with an aqua blue pressing of Impera, and along with even more exclusive Ghost vinyl, merch, and action figures in the BV store.

Ghost have North American tour dates with Amon Amarth in August and September. See all dates below.

Ghost Phantomime loading...

GHOST - PHANTOMIME TRACKLIST

“See No Evil” (Television)

“Jesus He Knows Me” (Genesis)

“Hanging Around” (The Stranglers)

“Phantom of the Opera” (Iron Maiden)

“We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” (Tina Turner)

Ghost / Amon Amarth -- 2023 Tour

Wed Aug 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Mon Aug 07 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon, Aug 14– Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Wed Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 18 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Aug 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Aug 23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu, Aug 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Aug 29 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Wed, Aug 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 05 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Sep 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum ^