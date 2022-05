Ghost, Mastodon & Spiritbox announce North American tour

Ghost released a new album, IMPERA, in March, and they've announced a new leg of North American tour dates supporting it. The arena shows happen in August and September, and they'll be joined by special guest Mastodon, whose new album Hushed and Grim came out last year. Additional support comes from Spiritbox, and you can see all dates below.

The tour includes a Trenton, NJ show at CURE Insurance Arena on September 9, and an Belmont, NY show at UBS Arena on September 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local time, with an American Express cardholder presale starting Wednesday, May 18 at noon local.

GHOST / MASTODON / SPIRITBOX 2022 TOUR

Fri Aug 26 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sat Aug 27 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center Arena

Tue Aug 30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wed Aug 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

Fri Sep 2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

Sat Sep 3 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Sun Sep 4 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Tue Sep 6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena

Thu Sep 8 - Danville, VA - BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*

Fri Sep 9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena

Sat Sep 10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Mon Sep 12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center

Tue Sep 13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

Thu Sep 15 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Fri Sep 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Sat Sep 17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

Mon Sep 19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

Tue Sep 20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

Wed Sep 21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

Fri Sep 23 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center**

*Ghost and Spiritbox only

**Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass