Ghost: new limited color vinyl variants, book, t-shirt & more available to pre-order

Revolver is launching a new special edition collector's magazine devoted entirely to occult rocker superstars Ghost, and exclusive aqua blue vinyl variants of all five of their studio albums to go with it. The 100-page deluxe magazine features new and classic interviews with Tobias Forge, all-access photography, and commentary from Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows, Behemoth’s Nergal, Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante, and more. There are five alternate covers, with Papa I, Papa II, Papa III, Cardinal Copia, and Papa IV, and era-specific Grucifixes. Here's what they look like:

You can get copies of the Ghost: Revolver Special Collector's Edition on their own, but they also come packaged with the vinyl. The Impera vinyl variant is limited to 2000 copies. The other four albums (Prequelle, Meliora, Infestissumam, Opus Eponymous are limited to 100 each. Check out mock-ups of the vinyl above.

There are also limited edition boxed sets available, including LP and magazine collections (limited to just 250 matched sets each) and an "Ultimate Collection" that also features a limited edition Ghost hat and an exclusive Impera-themed t-shirt:

