Ghost release new song “Hunter’s Moon” from ‘Halloween Kills’ soundtrack (listen)
Ghost recently announced a 2022 arena tour with co-headliners Volbeat and openers Twin Temple, and now they've released a new song from the upcoming movie Halloween Kills, which is being scored by John Carpenter (alongside his son Cody Carpenter and his godson Daniel Davies). It's called "Hunter's Moon," and it incorporates everything from '80s pop bombast to badass metal riffage, all while sounding distinctly like a Ghost song. Listen below. The song is also coming out as a 7" single, with John Carpenter's "Halloween Kills" theme on the flip, and you can pre-order a copy in our shop.
Ghost's tour hits the NYC-area at Newark's Prudential Center on February 10 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Ghost's last album was 2018's Prequelle, and you can pick up an exclusive Prequelle + shirt bundle in our store, featuring the album on limited "clear with red smoke and black and red splatter" vinyl.
Ghost / Volbeat / Twin Temple -- 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 25 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
Jan. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Jan. 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Jan. 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Jan. 31 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Feb. 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Feb. 04 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Feb. 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Feb. 07 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Feb. 08 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Feb. 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Feb. 11 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center
Feb. 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Feb. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Feb. 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
Feb. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Feb. 18 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Feb. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Feb. 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Feb. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Feb. 23 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
Feb. 25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Feb. 26 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum
Feb. 28 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
Mar. 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Mar. 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center