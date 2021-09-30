Ghost release new song “Hunter’s Moon” from ‘Halloween Kills’ soundtrack (listen)

Ghost recently announced a 2022 arena tour with co-headliners Volbeat and openers Twin Temple, and now they've released a new song from the upcoming movie Halloween Kills, which is being scored by John Carpenter (alongside his son Cody Carpenter and his godson Daniel Davies). It's called "Hunter's Moon," and it incorporates everything from '80s pop bombast to badass metal riffage, all while sounding distinctly like a Ghost song. Listen below. The song is also coming out as a 7" single, with John Carpenter's "Halloween Kills" theme on the flip, and you can pre-order a copy in our shop.

Ghost's tour hits the NYC-area at Newark's Prudential Center on February 10 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Ghost's last album was 2018's Prequelle, and you can pick up an exclusive Prequelle + shirt bundle in our store, featuring the album on limited "clear with red smoke and black and red splatter" vinyl.

Ghost / Volbeat / Twin Temple -- 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 25 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

Jan. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jan. 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Jan. 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 31 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Feb. 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Feb. 04 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Feb. 07 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Feb. 08 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Feb. 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Feb. 11 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

Feb. 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Feb. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Feb. 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Feb. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Feb. 18 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Feb. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Feb. 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Feb. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 23 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Feb. 26 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum

Feb. 28 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Mar. 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Mar. 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center