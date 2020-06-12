‘Ghostbusters’ cast reuniting for Josh Gad’s YouTube series

Comedian and actor Josh Gad's YouTube series Reunited Apart wherein the casts and crew of iconic films reunite (via the Internet) and take a trip down memory lane to discuss anything from behind-the-scenes film tidbits to other insider knowledge.

The newest episode of the series, set to air Monday, June 15 at 12 PM Eastern, will host a reunion of 1984's Ghostbusters and will feature Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts, and more. Also on the episdoe: Jason Reitman who is the son of the Ghostbusters director, Ivan Reitman and who made upcoming Ghostbusters sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife which was supposed to be out this summer but got pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each episode of the series also raises money for various charities and The Ghostbusters episode will benefit the Equal Justice Initiative, which Gad describes as "an organization committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S., to challenging racial and economic justice, to protecting the most basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society."

You can watch a short trailer of the upcoming Ghostbusters episode of Reunited Apart below (along with a trailer for the original Ghostbusters film).