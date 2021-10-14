Ghostemane remixes Full of Hell’s “Reeking Tunnels” and interviews them

Pick up a silver vinyl copy of the new Full of Hell album.

Deathnoisegrind purveyors Full of Hell are fresh off releasing their killer new LP Garden of Burning Apparitions, and now the album's song "Reeking Tunnels" has been remixed by one of the band's biggest fans: metal-friendly rapper Ghostemane, who also had a conversation with Full of Hell for Revolver. The interview opens with Ghostemane and Full of Hell's Dylan Walker talking about the first time Ghoste saw Full of Hell: at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar in 2017 opening for Entombed A.D.

"That show really is what did it for me," Ghoste said, "because when I saw you guys come onstage, and you had the mixer in front of you and everything, I was like, I have no fucking idea what he's doing up there, but I need to feel that. … It's just like, I need to just get this shit out, and literally the next week, I bought a Kaoss Pad, because it was the first thing I could find that I could make noises on. Nobody knew what the fuck I was talking about that I needed, and I didn't know either. I just wanted to make noise."

Ghostemane turns "Reeking Tunnels" into an electronic/industrial song, putting a totally new spin on it. Listen below and read the full interview at Revolver.

Full of Hell are also gearing up for a tour with Wolves In The Throne Room and Uada, including a show at Brooklyn's Warsaw on January 27 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Wolves In The Throne Room / Full of Hell / Uada -- 2022 Tour Dates

1.11 • Seattle, WA • Crocodile

1.12 • Vancouver, BC • Rickshaw

1.14 • Edmonton, AB • Starlite Room

1.15 • Calgary, AB • Dickens

1.17 • Salt Lake City, UT • Metro Music Hall

1.18 • Denver, CO • The Oriental Theater

1.19 • Lawrence, KS • Granada Theater

1.20 • Minneapolis, MN • Fine Line Music Café

1.21 • Chicago, IL • The Metro

1.22 • Detroit, MI • El Club

1.23 • Toronto, ON • Danforth

1.25 • Montreal, QC • Fairmount

1.26 • Boston, MA • Sinclair

1.27 • Brooklyn, NY • Warsaw

1.28 • Pittsburgh, PA • Mr. Smalls

1.29 • Washington, DC • The Black Cat

1.31 • Charlotte, NC • Amos' Southend

2.01 • Atlanta, GA • The Masquerade

2.02 • Tampa, FL • The Orpheum

2.04 • Dallas, TX • Amplified Live

2.05 • San Antonio, TX • The Rock Box

2.07 • Phoenix, AZ • Nile Theater

2.08 • Los Angeles, CA • The Regent

2.09 • Berkeley, CA • UC Theater

2.11 • Portland, OR • Hawthorne Theater