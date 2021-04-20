Ghostface Killah and M.I.A. curating Sonos stations ++ Geoff Barrow & more

Ghostface Killah and M.I.A. are the two latest artists to get their own Sonos Radio HD stations. Ghostface's "Blue & Cream" station debuted today and features his "hand-picked beats, soul and R&B tunes." “If you understand Ghostface Killah aka Toney Starks aka Ghostdini aka The Wally Champ then you know why I’m making history with Sonos Blue & Cream radio," says Ghostface. "From the illest lyricist to the most dynamic beats and sound fly RnB to the music of your soul. The sound my momma used to play, embedded the Vision of greatness inside me. To paint that picture on albums to painting a streaming picture for you... this is why it’s Blue & Cream .... by yours truly! Wu Tang Forever!"

M.I.A.'s station is called "OHMNI FM" and is "Inspired by the people, for the times." It will debut May 5.

Those join curated SONOS stations from Bjork, FKA twigs, D'Angelo, Chemical Brothers, and more. You need a Sonos Radio HD subscription to listen. Learn more here.

There are also a few new Sonos Sound System shows on the way. Geoff Barrow’s Brain Cell is hosted by Portishead and Beak>'s Geoff Barrow who "explores tracks from his years of searching and making music, from West Coast 60’s spoken word to German industrial techno." That show debuts April 26 with new episodes monthly on Sonos Sound System.

There's also Always Read the Label, a bi-weekly audio series hosted by broadcaster and former Catatonia singer Cerys Matthews. Each episode "will tell the story of an iconic record label, showcasing the innovative artists and incredible back catalogue associated with them." The first episode is out today, and is about Mute Records and features interviews with label founder Daniel Miller, Vince Clarke (Depeche Mode, Yazoo, Erasure) and Mick Harvey (The Bad Seeds) You can listen to Always Read the Label via Sonos Sound System and episodes are also available without a subscription via Mixcloud. Listen to the Mute episode below.

There's also a second season of Object of Sound with Hanif Abdurraqib on the way. The show explores "musical topics through personal interviews, profound questions, and unparalleled playlists." Season 2 launches June 18, with new episodes out Fridays on Sonos Sound System and all podcast platforms.

Sonos Radio will also have new Radio Hours from Can, Sun Ra Arkestra, Yola, Dry Cleaning, Lee Scratch Perry, The Mountain Goats, Anohni, Sir Tom Jones, Genesis Owusu, Kenny Gamble, Ghostface Killah and M.I.A. Those will debut Wednesdays on Sonos Sound System.