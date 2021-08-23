Ghostface Killah, Statik Selektah, more playing Bushwick Collective Block Party

The Bushwick Collective is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the 2021 edition of its annual block party. It happens on Saturday, August 28 at 15 Scott Avenue, from 10 AM-6 PM, with "graffiti, street-art, music, food trucks and local vendors," including more than 45 new murals, and street artists painting live.

The music lineup features over 25 artists, and is headlined by Ghostface Killah. It also features Tony Moxberg, Statik Selektah and friends, Cipha Sounds, Technician the DJ, Jai Black, Hologram, Crimeapple, Lil Dee, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets to the block party are free, and there are also VIP options that get you access to a Modelo Beer Garden and the front of the stage.

See pictures of Ghostface Killah's recent performance with Raekwon and Cappadonna at the Staten Island It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC show below.