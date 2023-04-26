Gia Margaret preps new LP ‘Romantic Piano’ (listen to “Hinoki Wood”)

Gia Margaret has announced a new album, Romantic Piano, which will be out May 26 via Jagjaguwar, her first for the label. “Writing instrumental music, in general, is a much more joyful process than I find in lyrical songwriting.” Gia says of the album, whose title is a bit of a joke, but also not. “I wanted to make music that was useful.”

You can get a taste of Romantic Piano via its beautiful opening track, "Hinoki Wood," which is spare, warm and compelling. "Hinoki Wood’ feels like it was made with colors I haven’t used (And I happened to be burning Hinoki incense when I recorded it.)," Gia says. "Hinoki aroma is known to reduce stress, tiredness and stimulate the brain. In a way, I wanted these songs to do the same for myself/for the person listening."

Listen to "Hinoki Wood" below.

attachment-gia margaret romantic piano loading...

Romantic Piano:

1. Hinoki Wood

2. Ways of Seeing

3. Cicadas

4. Juno

5. A Stretch

6. City Song

7. Sitting at the Piano

8. Guitar Piece

9. La langue de l’amitié (feat. David Bazan)

10. 2017

11. April to April

12. Cinnamon

13. A Hidden Track (vinyl only)