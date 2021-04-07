Giant Drag releasing ‘Lemona’ & ‘Swan Song’ EPs on vinyl for first time

Giant Drag's 2004 debut EP, Lemona, and their 2009 Swan Song EP were only ever released on CD. That's about to change, though, as both are being combined for one new vinyl album that will be out June 4 via Rip Roaring Records. It's limited to 500 copies worldwide and pressed on gold vinyl. Preorders are available now.

Additionally, this will also mark the first time Lemona will be available on streaming services. That EP features three songs -- "This Isn't It," "YFLMD," and "Cordial Invitation" -- that were re-recorded for Giant Drag's debut album, Hearts and Unicorns. “The early days were great,” says bandleader Annie Hardy. “We loved to just hang out and get drunk and record music.” Swan Song, meanwhile, was the last thing Giant Drag would release before calling it quits, though posthumous album Waking Up is Hard to Do came out in 2013. You can listen to "Tired Yet" from Lemona and "Swan Song" below.

GIANT DRAG - LEMONA/SWAN SONG tracklist:

A1. This Isn’t It

A2. Tired Yet

A3. Cordial Invitation

A4. YFLMD

B1. Swan Song

B2. Stuff To Live For

B3. White Baby

B4. Heart Carl

B5. Jonah Ray Is A-okay (But That’s All Hearsay)