Gibby Haynes playing Butthole Surfers songs with kids backing band on summer tour

You may recall that Butthole Surfers' Gibby Haynes has played shows over the years where he performs B.S. songs ("and other oddities") backed by kids from the Paul Green Rock Academy. He's doing it again, this time as a short summer tour, with dates in the Boston area, NYC, Baltimore and Philadelphia. All dates are listed, along with video of previous Gibby/PGRA shows, below.

The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on July 27 tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM Eastern.

Gibby also has a lost album made with Psychic Ills coming out in July.

GIBBY HAYNES - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUL 25 Brighton Music Hall Allston, MA

JUL 27 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

JUL 28 Ottobar Baltimore, MD

JUL 30 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA