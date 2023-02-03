.gif from god announce new EP ‘Digital Red,’ share “A Kiss For Every Hornet”

Richmond screamo-mathcore band .gif from god have announced that they'll follow their 2019 LP approximation_of_a_human with a new EP, Digital Red, on March 3 via Prosthetic Records (pre-order). The band calls the EP "anxious music written during a particularly anxious period of time," and you can definitely feel anxious energy coming through in the chaotic, ready-to-explode lead single "A Kiss For Every Hornet." It's batshit and awesome and I highly recommend streaming it below.

.gif from god loading...

Tracklist

1. knife goes in, guts come out

2. a kiss for every hornet

3. the cow's meow

4. youth medium: child psychic

5. meat man meets man

6. dream futures