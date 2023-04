Gilla Band announce fall North American tour

Gilla Band (fka Girl Band) will be back in North America this fall, supporting last year's Most Normal. Dates kick off October 18 in Providence and wrap up in NYC, with stops in between in Montreal, Toronto, Ferndale, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, and more.

The NYC show is at Mercury Lounge on November 9. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.

Gilla Band will also be on the UK/EU festival circuit this summer, including Primavera Sound, Green Man and more. All dates are listed below.

GILLA BAND - 2023 TOUR DATES

FRIDAY 26 MAY - Birkenhead, UK - Future Yard

SATURDAY 27 MAY - Wide Awake Festival 2023 - Brockwell Park, Herne Hill, UK

MONDAY 29 MAY - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique - Orangerie

WEDNESDAY 31 MAY - Poitiers, France - Le Confort Moderne

THURSDAY 1 JUNE - Biarritz, France - Atabal Biarritz

SATURDAY 3 JUNE - Primavera Sound Festival 2023 - Parc del Fòrum, Barcelona, Spain

THURSDAY 8 JUNE - Optimus Primavera Sound 2023 - Unknown venue, Porto, Portugal

THURSDAY 8 - SATURDAY 10 JUNE - Primavera Pack 2023 - Ciudad del Rock, Arganda del Rey, Spain

SATURDAY 10 JUNE - Primavera Sound Festival 2023 - Ciudad del Rock, Arganda del Rey, Spain

SUNDAY 11 JUNE - Handmade Festival 2023 - Handmade Festival, Reggio Emilia, Italy

FRIDAY 28 - SATURDAY 29 JULY - Pop Messe 2023 - Unknown venue, Brno, Czech Republic

FRIDAY 4 - SUNDAY 6 AUGUST - OFF Festival 2023 - Dolina Trzech Stawów, Katowice, Poland

SUNDAY 6 AUGUST - PALP 2023 - Palp Festival, Verbier, Switzerland

THURSDAY 17 - SUNDAY 20 AUGUST - Green Man Festival 2023 - Unknown venue, Brecon Beacons, UK

FRIDAY 25 - SUNDAY 27 AUGUST - Today's Festival 2023 - Scari Isola di Stromboli, Milazzo, Italy

SATURDAY 26 - SUNDAY 27 AUGUST - Today's Festival 2023 - Todays Festival, Turin, Italy

WEDNESDAY 18 OCTOBER - Providence, RI, US - Fête Music Hall

THURSDAY 19 OCTOBER3:00 PM - Troy, NY, US - No Fun

FRIDAY 20 OCTOBER - Montreal, QC, Canada - Bar le Ritz PDB

SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER - Toronto, ON, Canada - Drake Underground

MONDAY 23 OCTOBER - Cleveland, OH, US - Grog Shop

TUESDAY 24 OCTOBER - Ferndale, MI, US - The Loving Touch

WEDNESDAY 25 OCTOBER - Milwaukee, WI, US - Back Room, Colectivo Coffee

THURSDAY 26 OCTOBER - Minneapolis, MN, US - 7th St Entry

SATURDAY 28 OCTOBER - Denver, CO, US - Skylark Lounge

MONDAY 30 OCTOBER - Dallas, TX, US - Club Dada

TUESDAY 31 OCTOBER - Houston, TX, US - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

WEDNESDAY 1 NOVEMBER - Austin, TX, US - Parish

SUNDAY 5 NOVEMBER - Atlanta, GA, US - Aisle 5

MONDAY 6 NOVEMBER - Asheville, NC, US - Grey Eagle

TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER - Baltimore, MD, US - Metro Gallery

THURSDAY 9 NOVEMBER - New York (NYC), NY, US - Mercury Lounge