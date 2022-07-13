Gilla Band (fka Girl Band) announce new album, share ‘Eight Fivers”
Gilla Band, the Irish group formerly known as Girl Band, have announced their first album since changing their name. It's titled Most Normal and will be out October 7 via Rough Trade. Drummer Adam Faulkner says the pandemic gave them more time to experiment with their sound, “pull things apart and be like, ‘Let’s try this. We could try out every wild idea.”
The first single from the album is "Eight Fivers," where frontman Dara Kiely declares "I spent all my money on shit clothes!" “'Eight Fivers' is about being out of touch with modern circumstances while feeling socially limited," Kiely says. "Never fitting in and kind of proud of it. Stuck with what I have and happy for it. Being grateful and not fashionable, self-conscious and too aware of what is lacking. Accepting that jealousy has played a big role in my life but trying not to feed into it.” You can watch the animated video, directed by Mortis Studio, below.
GIlla Band will be on tour in the UK and Europe this summer and fall. All dates are listed below.
Most Normal:
01) The Gum
02) Eight Fivers
03) Backwash
04) Gushie
05) Binliner Fashion
06) Capgras
07) The Weirds
08) I Was Away
09) Almost Soon
10) Red Polo Neck
11) Pratfall
12) Post Ryan
Gilla Band - 2022 Tour Dates:
7/16/22 - Jetzendorf, DE @ Puch Open Air
7/18/22 - Gent, UK @ Boomtown
7/29/22 - Waterford, UK @ All Together Now Festival
8/6/22 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival
8/11/22-8/13/22 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
9/9/22 - Asten Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields Festival
9/17/22 - Leicester, UK @ Wide Eyed Festival
10/15/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Future Days Festival
10/16/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
10/18/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/19/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
10/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 The Ritz
10/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum
10/23/22 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK
11/11/22 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival
11/12/22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie Club
11/13/22 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marche Gare
11/15/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
11/16/22 - Milan, IT @ Biko
11/17/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom
11/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/21/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
11/22/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
11/24/22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater
11/25/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilio
11/26/22 - Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
12/9/22 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
12/15/22 - Belfast, IE @ The Empire