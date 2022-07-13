Gilla Band (fka Girl Band) announce new album, share ‘Eight Fivers”

Gilla Band, the Irish group formerly known as Girl Band, have announced their first album since changing their name. It's titled Most Normal and will be out October 7 via Rough Trade. Drummer Adam Faulkner says the pandemic gave them more time to experiment with their sound, “pull things apart and be like, ‘Let’s try this. We could try out every wild idea.”

The first single from the album is "Eight Fivers," where frontman Dara Kiely declares "I spent all my money on shit clothes!" “'Eight Fivers' is about being out of touch with modern circumstances while feeling socially limited," Kiely says. "Never fitting in and kind of proud of it. Stuck with what I have and happy for it. Being grateful and not fashionable, self-conscious and too aware of what is lacking. Accepting that jealousy has played a big role in my life but trying not to feed into it.” You can watch the animated video, directed by Mortis Studio, below.

GIlla Band will be on tour in the UK and Europe this summer and fall. All dates are listed below.

Most Normal:

01) The Gum

02) Eight Fivers

03) Backwash

04) Gushie

05) Binliner Fashion

06) Capgras

07) The Weirds

08) I Was Away

09) Almost Soon

10) Red Polo Neck

11) Pratfall

12) Post Ryan

Gilla Band - 2022 Tour Dates:

7/16/22 - Jetzendorf, DE @ Puch Open Air

7/18/22 - Gent, UK @ Boomtown

7/29/22 - Waterford, UK @ All Together Now Festival

8/6/22 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival

8/11/22-8/13/22 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

9/9/22 - Asten Heusden, NL @ Misty Fields Festival

9/17/22 - Leicester, UK @ Wide Eyed Festival

10/15/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Future Days Festival

10/16/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

10/18/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/19/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 The Ritz

10/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

10/23/22 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK

11/11/22 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival

11/12/22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie Club

11/13/22 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marche Gare

11/15/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

11/16/22 - Milan, IT @ Biko

11/17/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom

11/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/21/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/22/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

11/24/22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater

11/25/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilio

11/26/22 - Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

12/9/22 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

12/15/22 - Belfast, IE @ The Empire