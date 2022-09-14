Gilla Band share “Post Ryan” from new LP, announce 2023 North American tour
Gilla Band, the Irish group who used to be known as Girl Band, are releasing new album Most Normal on October 7 via Rough Trade, and have just shared a new song from it. "Post Ryan" is one of their most normal, least noisy songs to date, armed with a danceable beat, sub-bass rumblings and Dara Kiely's attitude-heavy spoken vocals. "We thought, that's a really great, immediate pop-sounding beat, let's start there and go somewhere else," the band say, adding that they liked "to have that immediacy, and then abstract out from there.”
You can watch the Michael Speed-directed video below.
Gilla Band have also announced 2023 North American tour dates that include a NYC stop at Brooklyn Made on February 21. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 AM, and you can check out their full tour schedule below.
Gilla Band - 2023 Tour Dates:
9/16/22 - London, UK @ The Windmill
10/8/22 -London, UK @ Peckham Audio
10/15/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Future Days Festival
10/16/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
10/18/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/19/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
10/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ Canvas
10/21/22 - London, UK @ Moth Club
10/23/22 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK
11/9/22 - London, UK @ Studio 9294
11/11/22 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival
11/12/22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie Club
11/13/22 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marche Gare
11/15/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
11/16/22 - Milan, IT @ Biko
11/17/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom
11/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/21/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
11/22/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
11/24/22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater
11/25/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilio
11/26/22 - Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique
12/9/22 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium
12/15/22 - Belfast, IE @ The Empire
2/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
2/11/23 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
2/13/23 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
2/14/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
2/15/23 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
2/21/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
2/22/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
2/24/23 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonias
2/25/23 - Washington, DC @ DC9
2/27/23 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall