Gilla Band share “Post Ryan” from new LP, announce 2023 North American tour

Gilla Band, the Irish group who used to be known as Girl Band, are releasing new album Most Normal on October 7 via Rough Trade, and have just shared a new song from it. "Post Ryan" is one of their most normal, least noisy songs to date, armed with a danceable beat, sub-bass rumblings and Dara Kiely's attitude-heavy spoken vocals. "We thought, that's a really great, immediate pop-sounding beat, let's start there and go somewhere else," the band say, adding that they liked "to have that immediacy, and then abstract out from there.”

You can watch the Michael Speed-directed video below.

Gilla Band have also announced 2023 North American tour dates that include a NYC stop at Brooklyn Made on February 21. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 AM, and you can check out their full tour schedule below.

Gilla Band - 2023 Tour Dates:

9/16/22 - London, UK @ The Windmill

10/8/22 -London, UK @ Peckham Audio

10/15/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Future Days Festival

10/16/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

10/18/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/19/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ Canvas

10/21/22 - London, UK @ Moth Club

10/23/22 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK

11/9/22 - London, UK @ Studio 9294

11/11/22 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival

11/12/22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie Club

11/13/22 - Lyon, FR @ Le Marche Gare

11/15/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

11/16/22 - Milan, IT @ Biko

11/17/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom

11/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/21/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/22/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

11/24/22 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater

11/25/22 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilio

11/26/22 - Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

12/9/22 - Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

12/15/22 - Belfast, IE @ The Empire

2/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

2/11/23 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

2/13/23 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

2/14/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

2/15/23 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

2/21/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

2/22/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

2/24/23 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonias

2/25/23 - Washington, DC @ DC9

2/27/23 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall