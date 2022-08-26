GILT announce tour; guest-filled ‘Conceit’ EP out now

Rising Florida emo band GILT recently released their guest-filled Conceit EP (which features The Callous Daoboys, Shaolin G, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Doll Skin, and Kind Eyes), and now they've announced a lengthy tour going down this September and October before they play home state festival The Fest. The tour includes shows with Newgrounds Death Rugby, Woolbright, Glazed, and more.

GILT are hitting NYC on September 15 at The Kingsland with 10 Minute Major, and they've also got Long island and Asbury Park shows. All dates are listed below.

GILT also recently launched vinyl pressings that compile Conceit with the three songs from last year's In Windows, Through Mirrors EP. Stream Conceit below.

GILT -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sep 02 The Secret Skatepark Tallahassee, FL (w/Woolbright, Glazed)

Sep 03 Heartwood Stage Gainesville, FL (w/Woolbright, Glazed)

Sep 04 Uncle Lou's Orlando, FL (w/Woolbright, Glazed)

Sep 07 Cozy Bar Athens, GA

Sep 08 DRKMTTR Nashville, TN

Sep 09 The Firehouse Birmingham, AL

Sep 10 Come Together Space Bloomington, IL

Sep 11 Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL

Sep 13 Summit Shack Bowling Green, OH

Sep 14 Mr. Robotto Pittsburgh, PA

Sep 15 The Kingsland Brooklyn, NY

Sep 16 Massapeque VFW Hall Massapequa, NY

Sep 17 Luigi's Mansion Philadelphia, PA

Sep 18 LA Vision Studios Asbury Park, NJ

Sep 24 Nobby's St. Augustine, FL

Sep 28 Underground Atlanta Atlanta, GA

Sep 29 The 27 Club Asheville, NC

Sep 30 Petra's Charlotte, NC (w/Newgrounds Death Rugby)

Oct 01 Monster Music and Movies Charleston, SC (w/Newgrounds Death Rugby)

Oct 02 Lodge of Sorrows Savannah, GA (w/Newgrounds Death Rugby)

Oct 28-30 The Fest Gainesville, FL