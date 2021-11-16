Girl Band change name to Gilla Band, apologize for “choosing a misgendered name in the first place”

Dublin group Girl Band have changed their name to Gilla Band, and have apologized for "choosing a misgendered name in the first place and to anyone who has been hurt or affected by it."

They continue: "When we were starting off it was chosen without much thought, from a place of naivety and ignorance. We had no grasp of the weight of it at the time and in the past few years have found it impossible to justify or explain this choice."

"Regardless of our intention the effect of the name has been damaging to individuals. To try and negate any unfortunate role we’ve played in propagating a culture of non inclusivity in music or otherwise, we have decided to change it."

The band conclude with, "Thank you to those who spoke up about it and educated us on this, either directly or indirectly. Moving forward we will be performing and releasing records under the name Gilla Band. Gilla being a given name taken from Old Irish.”

Gilla Band will play their first show under their new name on New Year's Eve in Limerick, Ireland, and they have a residency in Dublin in January. Those dates are listed below.

GILLA BAND - 2021/2022 Dates

31st Dec 2021 – Dolans NYE Show, Limerick – SOLD OUT

14th Jan 2022 - Whelans, Dublin

21st Jan 2022 Whelans, Dublin

29th Jan 2022 Whelans, Dublin