girl in red announces 2022 North American tour

Norway's girl in red just released her debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, and she's now announced a North American tour for 2022.

Dates kick off March 8 in Nashville and include stops in Asheville, DC, Baltimore, NYC (Brooklyn Steel on March 14 & 15), Philly, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Columbus, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland and San Francisco.

Tickets for Brooklyn Steel and all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting May 18 at noon.

All dates are listed in the tour poster, along with a stream of If I Could Make it Go Quiet, below.

girl in red will be in the U.S. this fall to play Firefly Festival.

girl in red - 2022 North American Tour Dates:

03/08/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/09/22 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/11/22 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

03/12/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

03/14/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/15/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/18/22 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/19/22 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

03/20/22 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/22/22 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

03/23/22 - Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!

03/24/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/25/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/27/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

03/28/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/29/22 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/31/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/01/22 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/02/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/05/22 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

04/06/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/08/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/09/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/11/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

04/12/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom