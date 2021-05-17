girl in red announces 2022 North American tour
Norway's girl in red just released her debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, and she's now announced a North American tour for 2022.
Dates kick off March 8 in Nashville and include stops in Asheville, DC, Baltimore, NYC (Brooklyn Steel on March 14 & 15), Philly, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Columbus, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland and San Francisco.
Tickets for Brooklyn Steel and all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting May 18 at noon.
All dates are listed in the tour poster, along with a stream of If I Could Make it Go Quiet, below.
girl in red will be in the U.S. this fall to play Firefly Festival.
girl in red - 2022 North American Tour Dates:
03/08/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/09/22 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/11/22 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
03/12/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
03/14/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/15/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/16/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/18/22 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/19/22 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
03/20/22 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/22/22 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
03/23/22 - Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!
03/24/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/25/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/27/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
03/28/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/29/22 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
03/31/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/01/22 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/02/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/05/22 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
04/06/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
04/08/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/09/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/11/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
04/12/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom