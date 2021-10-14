Girl K released new EP, touring w/ Slow Pulp (watch new “Hah” video)

Chicago band Girl K released a new EP, the '80s-inspired Girl K Is For The People, on September 10 via Take This to Heart. We've got the premiere of the new video for album track "Hah," which is upbeat and bouncy, with a bright chrome sheen of synths and crunchy guitars. Watch that, and stream the EP, below.

Vocalist Kathy Patino wrote, directed, and produced the new video, and about it, she says, "When I wrote this song (Hah), I knew exactly what I wanted a music video for it to be. A blockbuster film, an ode to men in black, the matrix, the 80's, and Scooby Doo. This song deserved a second-life beyond just being able to hear it. Of course my ideas are always much grander than what's attainable, so with the help of my friends and parents, we created something that captures every aspect of the song perfectly. From the song's vibrancy to it's more tranquil and self-reflecting moments. We filmed the video over the course of two days, one day in the suburbs I was raised in, and the other back in the city at my friend Brandon's apartment. I had everyone up so early both days and we were all 'on set' for hours upon hours (I being the only morning person present). I am extremely thankful for all of them and can't wait to be able to watch this video when I'm 80 years old thinking about the good ol' days. Even now, I can't help but smile every time I get to the end."

Girl K are playing a few shows in the Midwest supporting Slow Pulp this fall, in Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Chicago. See all of their upcoming dates below.

GIRL K: 2021 TOUR

November 4th - Madison, WI *

November 5th - Milwaukee, WI *

November 6th - Minneapolis, MN *

Dec. 17th - Chicago, IL *

* - supporting Slow Pulp