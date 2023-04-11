Girl Ray announce new album, share “Hold Tight” video

Girl Ray have announced their third album, Prestige, which will be out August 4 via Moshi Moshi. They made the album with Ben H Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Animal Collective, MIA, Belle & Sebastian), and it finds them further exploring the danceable sound of 2019's Girl. Where that one leaned a little more R&B, what we've heard from Prestige feels more like '80s new wave disco a la Bananrama. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

Prestige includes "Everybody's Saying That" from earlier this year and last year's Hot Chip collab "Give Me Love," and they've just shared new single "Hold Tight" which is another instant indie-disco earworm. "Lyrically this songs is about how appreciative I am to have found my partner, and how my mental load feels so much lighter and easier to bear now that I'm with her," singer-guitarist Poppy Hankin says. "The production on this takes some inspiration from Haim's incredible record ‘Women in Music Pt. III’, and features a subby drum loop inspired by Atlanta’s hip hop scene.”

The video, meanwhile, was directed by frequent collaborator Alex Cantouris and has them decked out and dancing in Western wear. The band say: “Despite being caught in heavy rain the whole day, falling over in the mud countless times, and Alex constantly holding an umbrella over the camera, this video was so much fun to make, and we will remember it as one of our favourite shoots.” It's a lot of fun to watch too -- check that out below.

Prestige:

Intro

True Love

Up

Everybody’s Saying That

Love Is Enough

Hold Tight

Begging You Now

Easy

Tell Me

Wanna Dance

Space Song

Give Me Your Love