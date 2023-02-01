Girl Ray go disco on new single “Everybody’s Saying That”

The transformation London's Girl Ray made between their more folky first album and their second, more pop-oriented album continues with "Everybody's Saying That," an '80s-flavored disco number produced by Ben H Allen (Gnarls Barkley, Belle & Sebastian). Perfect for a roller rink or in a convertible, Girl Ray are bringing vibrant summer vibes to the dead of winter here and the video does too.

“The lyrics on this single were inspired by the straight-to-the-heart simplicity of the disco greats," says singer/guitarist Poppy Hankin. "I wrote it while missing my partner while on tour in 2020, and it plays on themes of new love and self-doubt. Musically we took reference from the nu-disco resurgence that seemed to be taking off in 2020, in particular from the likes of Kylie Minogue (Disco), Jessie Ware (What's Your Pleasure?), Dua Lipa (Future Nostalgia) and Róisín Murphy (Róisín Machine). We were really inspired by all of these women re-imagining disco.”

Watch below.

Is this the first taste of their third album? Stay tuned.