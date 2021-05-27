Girl Ray share Hot Chip-produced new single & “queer Midsommar” inspired video

Girl Ray are back with their first new music since 2019's Girl. "Give Me Your Love" is an infectious house-pop track that was produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle at their studio off Brick Lane in London. “We had one day left with them, so thought we’d unearth an old demo of a slightly house-leaning song I’d been working on a few months before," says the band's Poppy Hankin. "It had a really loose structure but the feel of the chords was good so we decided to try fleshing it out. It was a really long day filled with a lot of playing around with the mountains of synths that fill their studio. Sections became longer… steel drums were added (along with some wonky backing vocals) and eventually it started taking shape. With all the awfulness of 2020 in our heads - it was important to us that it sounded optimistic and hopeful; a song for future summers where people can dance and enjoy music together once again.”

The video for "Give Me Your Love" was directed by Alex Cantouris and Girl Ray's Sophie Moss calls it "another intricate and somewhat ambiguous love spectacle." She adds, "This time we thought that 8 minutes of us acting would probably be unwatchable, so decided to get some professionals involved to deal with the main plot. What started off as a story about a woman having fun at a party, somehow soon turned into a romantic take on Midsommar, without the death and magic mushrooms. A queer Midsommar Night's Dream if you will. We had the best time making it, and discovered a new found love for the Kent countryside (even though one of the shoot days was literally the windiest day of the year).”

GIRL RAY - 2021 TOUR DATES

Ypisrock Festival, Sicily, Italy - 7th August

Doune The Rabbit Hole, Scotland, UK - 15th August

End of The Road Festival, Wiltshire, UK - 3rd Sept