Girl Ray turn Qlowski’s “A Woman” into a bouncing Madchester anthem (listen)

London-via-Italy group Qlowski released Quale Futuro? earlier this year, an album of driving, strident post-punk that looked at our world and asked, "What Future?" They also asked others the same question in a zine that came with the album. The band have now taken album standout, "A Woman," and have handed it over to a few friends to work their magic on a new remix EP that's out November 26 via Maple Death and Feel It Records.

We've got the premiere of Girl Ray's remix of "A Woman." The band transform Qlowski's dark, somewhat claustrophobic original into a bright, bouncing, Madchester-y club track that has distinct shades of the UK's 1989 Second Summer of Love. You can listen to that, Qlowski's version and Quale Futuro? below.