Girl Scout announce new EP, share “Boy In Blue”

Swedish band Girl Scout (who we named an artist to watch in 2023) are following their debut EP, February's Real Life Human Garbage, with another EP, Granny Music, due out on September 27 via Made Records. Like Human Garbage, Granny Music was produced by Ali Chant, and the band say, "There’s some heartland sounding stuff going on, and there’s a power-ballad. And then of course we have a couple rockers in there, too. We wanted to explore some new ground without abandoning the foundation we built with the first EP."

"There’s a lot of divulging into childhood memories, family dynamics and romantic relationships, and more personal stories embedded throughout," they continue. "The dynamic spectrum of Granny Music is wider; there are both softer and heavier songs on this EP." You can see the cover art and tracklist below.

The EP includes last month's "Monster," and they've shared a second single, "Boy In Blue," one of the aforementioned rockers. "'Boy in Blue' embodies the feeling of being stuck in a relationship," vocalist Emma Jansson says. "It’s about growing apart and realizing you are completely different people that really don’t have much in common other than your infatuation with each other, and losing your own sense of self during that relationship. It is truly heartbreaking coming to that realization."

Girl Scout - Granny Music

GIRL SCOUT - GRANNY MUSIC TRACKLIST

Monster

Millionaire

Boy In Blue

Bruises

Mothers & Fathers