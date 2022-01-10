Girl Talk expands spring 2022 North American tour

Girl Talk was set to tour in spring of 2020, which, of course, didn't happen because of COVID. Those dates were rescheduled for March and April of 2022, and now they've been expanded, with new shows added in Buffalo, St. Louis, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and NYC. See all dates below.

The new NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on April 28, and tickets to that, and all new shows, go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM local time.

GIRL TALK: 2022 TOUR

Thu, MAR 31 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH

Fri, APR 1 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

Sat, APR 2 Royale Boston, MA

Mon, APR 4 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, Canada

Tue, APR 5 Metro Chicago Chicago, IL

Wed, APR 6 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Fri, APR 8 The Pageant St Louis, MO

Sat, APR 9 The Truman Kansas City, MO

Mon, APR 11 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Tue, APR 12 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT

Thu, APR 14 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

Fri, APR 15 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada

Sat, APR 16 The Showbox Seattle, WA

Mon, APR 18 Regent Theater DTLA Los Angeles, CA

Tue, APR 19 House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA

Wed, APR 20 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

Fri, APR 22 Granada Theater Dallas, TX

Sat, APR 23 Emos Austin Austin, TX

Mon, APR 25 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC

Tue, APR 26 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Thu, APR 28 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Fri, APR 29 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

Sat, APR 30 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA