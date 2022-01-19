Girlpool announce new LP ‘Forgiveness,’ share “Lie Love Lullaby” video

Los Angeles duo Girlpool returned in December with a new single, "Faultline," and they've now revealed that it's from their new album, Forgiveness, due out April 29 via ANTI-. It's their fourth LP and follow-up to 2019's What Chaos is Imaginary, and they made it with producer Yves Rothman. "A lot of my songs on this record are about relationship dynamics where I experienced frustration and pain, and struggling to hold a lot of complexity in my emotions” Avery Tucker says. “Writing Forgiveness helped me fit all those pieces into an acceptance: that my fate pushes me exactly where I need to go."

"A lot of life feels like unavoidable experiences to me," Harmony Tividad adds. “To me, Forgiveness is about accepting that concept. It’s about forgiving reality for having to be exactly what it is all the time."

They've shared another new single, the spacey, slinky "Lie Love Lullaby," which is accompanied by a video directed by Amalia Irons. "'Lie Love Lullaby' is a song about a time where I felt that my innocence affected my ability to choose a person who was good for me," Tucker says. "In the past, it's been painful to choose somebody that didn’t believe in me, and I think the most painful part was that I allowed myself to pick a person that didn’t recognize my entirety. I wrote this song wondering, did I recognize it myself? If I had the wherewithal to tolerate their minimizing perspective?"

Watch the "Lie Love Lullaby" video, and see the cover art and tracklist for Forgiveness, below.

Girlpool - Forgiveness loading...

Girlpool - Forgiveness Tracklist

1. Nothing Gives Me Pleasure

2. Lie Love Lullaby

3. Violet

4. Junkie

5. Dragging My Life Into A Dream

6. Faultline

7. Light Up Later

8. Country Star

9. Butterfly Bulletholes

10. Afterlife

11. See Me Now

12. Love333