Girlpool are breaking up

Girlpool have announced that they'll be parting ways. The duo of Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker have been making music together for the better part of a decade, and this year released their fourth album, Forgiveness. Given the news, they've also cancelled several of their remaining tour dates. The band's statement reads:

After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters. This upcoming tour will be our last one- it will be an ode to the past, a celebration for the future, and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely. We are each other's biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve, whether that means it's alongside one another or not. We’ve had to make a tough decision to drop the following dates on our upcoming tour:

9/6 Sacramento, CA

9/13 Minneapolis, MN

9/14 Chicago, IL

9/16 Detroit, MI

9/17 Toronto, ON

9/18 Montreal, QC

9/19 Boston, MA

9/26 Carrboro, NC

9/27 Atlanta, GA

9/29 Houston, TX

9/30 Austin, TX

10/1 Dallas, TX

10/2 Lawrence, KS

10/4 Denver, CO

10/5 Salt Lake City, UT

All purchased tickets for these shows will be refunded at point of purchase. We appreciate your ongoing love and support.

You can catch Girlpool in NYC once more on September 22 at Elsewhere. See their upcoming dates on the tour poster below.