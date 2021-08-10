Girls Against Boys announce ‘House Of GVSB’ 25th Anniversary reissue & 2022 tour

Post-hardcore greats Girls Against Boys are reissuing their 1996 album House Of GVSB for its 25th anniversary. It's a double vinyl edition with the first disc being the original album remastered by Bob Weston, while the second disc features "odds and ends from the band’s 90s era work including b-sides, singles, compilation tracks, and a previously unreleased recording." The reissue will be out this winter via Touch and Go. You can stream the original album below.

You can also catch GvsB on tour in February, which will be their first U.S. tour since 2013 with shows in Milwaukee and Chicago with Poison Arrows (mems of Don Caballero, Atombombpocketkife, more); Brooklyn and DC with Mary Timony and Alec MacKaye's Hammered Hulls; Seattle and Portland with The Chavez Ravine; and San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles with The Chavez Ravine and The Velvet Teen (who are working on a new album). All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 2/11 and the Los Angeles show is at Echoplex on 2/19. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM local.

Wait, there's more. According to the press release, Girls Against Boys are "as of now, working on new material." Stay tuned for more on that.

GVSB did play Brooklyn and the Sound on Sound fest in 2016.

Girls Against Boys Tour Dates

Feb 4 - Milwaukee, WI -- The Back Room @ Colectivo *

Feb 5 - Chicago, IL - Metro *

Feb 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg %

Feb 12 - Washington, DC - Black Cat %

Feb 14 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile #

Feb 15 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir #

Feb 17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall #^

Feb 18 - Sacramento CA - Harlow’s #^

Feb 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex #^

* = w/ Poison Arrows

% = w/ Hammered Hulls

# = w/ The Chavez Ravine

^ = w/ The Velvet Teen