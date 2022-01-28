Girls Against Boys reschedule ‘House of GVSB’ 25th Anniversary tour to the fall

Girls Against Boys were set to start their House of GVSB 25th Anniversary tour next week, but it's been postponed to the fall due to Covid. "After much discussion, we’ve decided to postpone our GVSB shows in February until October 2022," the band say. "The omicron surge really messed things up for us. In addition to the safety concerns, we also can’t imagine touring in a situation where we can’t hang out with our friends and fans, especially when one of the main points is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘House of GVSB’. We're especially sorry for anyone who has made travel plans to come to any of the shows."

There are a few other changes to the tour apart from being moved to October. The Milwaukee and Philadelphia shows have been canceled but they've added a San Diego show.

West Coast dates are with Dust Moth, and California shows -- including Los Angeles' Echoplex on 10/7 -- are also with The Velvet Teen. Chicago is with FACS and Poison Arrows and the Brooklyn show (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 10/14) is with Death Cults. The tour wraps up in DC at Black Cat on 10/15 (openers TBA). All dates are listed below.

There's a 25th anniversary reissue of House of GVSB on the way, details still to come.

<a href="https://girlsagainstboys.bandcamp.com/album/house-of-gvsb">House of GVSB by Girls Against Boys</a>

Girls Against Boys - House of GVSB - Album Art loading...

Girls Against Boys - 2022 Tour Dates

10/1 Portland, OR - Doug Fir #

10/2 Seattle, WA - TBA #

10/5 Sacramento, CA - Harlow's #^

10/6 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall #^

10/7 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex #^

10/8 San Diego, CA - Casbah #^

10/12 Chicago, IL - Metro +*

10/14 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg =

10/15 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

#Dust Moth

^The Velvet Teen

+FACS

*Poison Arrows

=Death Cults