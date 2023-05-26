Git Some (Planes Mistaken For Stars) announce first LP in 13 years, share “The Test”

Denver post-hardcore band Git Some (who share(d) members with Planes Mistaken For Stars) released two albums at the turn of the 2010s (2008's Cosmic Rock and 2010's Loose Control), followed by a self-titled 7" in 2012 for their tour with Converge, but they quieted down a bit after that. Now they're back (with new drummer Dylon Nadon) and set to release their first album in 13 years, New Blood, on June 23 via Rad Girlfriend Records (pre-order). The first single is the noisy, scuzzy "The Test," which proves Git Some haven't lost any of their gritty attack in the decade-plus without new music. The band says, "'The Test' is about the limits of toxic saturation... Going blind on a sinkin' ship." Check it out below.