Giuliani calls ‘Borat’ scene a “complete fabrication”: “I was tucking in my shirt”

Even though the new Borat movie is not out till Friday, a scene involving former NYC mayor and current Trump legal counsel Rudy Giuliani in a NYC hotel room has set the internet alight.

In it, Giuliani goes to a room on NYC's Mark Hotel with a woman he thinks is a reporter, but is actually 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat's daughter, Tutar, in the film. As Vanity Fair's review describes the scene: "She meets the former mayor of New York and current adviser to the president in a hotel room, where he holds her hands, compliments her appearance, and follows her to the bedroom. She spends some time elaborately taking off their microphones; briefly, he lies down on the bed. His hand is in his pants. Watching it, your brain turns into an exclamation point." Before anything more can happen, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) bursts into the room wearing a bikini yelling "She 15! She too old for you!" Borat offers himself up himself instead while Giuliani makes a quick exit.

Giuliani has responded since stories broke, Tweeting, "The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. In fact, the NY Post today reports 'it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.' As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th."

He goes on to say, "This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family. Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance. We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts."

We're not sure how a scene filmed in July is retaliation for something Giuliani did after that, but he and the rest of us can watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime starting Friday, October 23, with a special advance livestream screening happening on Thursday.