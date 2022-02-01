Glacier Veins announce new album ‘Lunar Reflection,’ share video for new song “Autonomy”

Portland dream-pop punks Glacier Veins released one of our favorite punk albums of 2020 with their debut LP The World You Want to See, and we also included them in our list of bands leading the current pop punk revival, so we're excited to learn that they've just announced their sophomore album, Lunar Reflection, due March 11 via Equal Vision (pre-order).

"Lunar Reflection is an album about going inward to create a better understanding of oneself through reflecting on one’s relationships with other people and with the world that we live in," says singer/guitarist Malia Endres via press release. "The Moon carries extensive symbolic meaning, and the journey through and connection with the depth of the Moon’s symbolism inspired the songs on the album and reflects the meaning of this album as a whole."

The album includes the band's 2021 single "Cover Me," as well as the just-released "Autonomy," which continues to take the band's fusion of crowdpleasing pop punk and atmospheric dream pop in exciting new directions. "'Autonomy' is about creating a solid relationship with and having a solid understanding of oneself," Malia says. "I believe that trusting and loving ourselves is an important place to start when it comes to creating relationships with other people and putting ourselves out in the world in general. It allows us to set healthy boundaries and feel secure exploring the possibilities knowing that we always have a loving and understanding place to come back to, which is within oneself."

Glacier Veins are also touring in March and April, including stops in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, and more (no East Coast shows at the moment). All dates are listed below.

Glacier Veins loading...

Tracklist

1. Autonomy

2. Digging Myself Out

3. Flower Moon

4. Cover Me

5. Where Does It Go?

6. Embers

7. Here & There

8. Nurture

9. Know You

10. Lenses

11. Spiral Through

12. Lunation

Glacier Veins -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive

3/16 – Colorado Spring, CO @ Vultures

3/17 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bay #

3/18 – Rock Island, IL @ Skylark #

3/19 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge #

3/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade #

3/22 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary #

4/1 – Fullerton, CA @ Programme Skate & Sound ^

4/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Offbeat ^

4/3 – Fresno, CA @ Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co. ^

4/4 – Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room Jack London ^

4/8 – Tacoma, WA @ Real Art ^

4/9 – Portland, OR @ Polaris ^

# - w/ Salt Creek

^ - w/ Ridgeway