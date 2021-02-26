Glacier Veins cover Jawbreaker’s “Accident Prone” (listen)

Glacier Veins' debut album The World You Want To See was one of our favorite punk albums of 2020, and to celebrate its one-year anniversary, they've released a cover of Jawbreaker's Dear You classic "Accident Prone" and an alternate version of their own "Circles." The cover is faithful to the original, while also sounding like it could've fit right in with the atmospheric pop punk of Glacier Veins' own album -- pretty much the perfect middle ground between embracing the familiarity of Jawbreaker's version and making it their own. The new version of "Circles" is less driving punk than the album version and more jangly, and that's great too. Check out both below.

