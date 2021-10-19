Glacier Veins release new song “Cover Me” (watch the video)

Glacier Veins, who we included on our list of 10 songs from the pop punk revival you need to know, have put out their first new original song since releasing their great debut LP The World You Want To See in 2020. (They also put out a Jawbreaker cover earlier this year.) The band's new song is called "Cover Me," and it scratches that same 2000s Fueled by Ramen-style itch as their debut LP, but it's also way more than just pop punk revival, with post-rocky atmosphere, an indie rock production style, and more. Singer/guitarist Malia Endres says:

We are incredibly excited to be back with a new song that feels like a release of all the energy and emotion that have been growing and flowing since the release of “The World You Want To See”. On a personal level, “Cover Me” gave me an opportunity to tap into some strong feelings and really be able to express and validate them for myself. Besides just pure expression, though, writing this song helped me reflect on how I could use that emotional energy to bring more meaning to my life and also my relationship with the people and world around me. I hope this song provides you with the space and energy to also tap into and move with your emotions in a validating and constructive way.

Listen and watch the video below.

Glacier Veins also have upcoming West Coast tour dates with The Home Team, and those are listed below too.

Glacier Veins -- 2021 Tour Dates (with The Home Team)

10/20 • Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper

10/21 • SLC, UT @ Kilby Court

10/22 • Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place

10/23 • Cupertino, CA @ X-Bar

10/24 • Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewery

10/25 • Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/26 • Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

10/27 • Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

10/28 • Portland, OR @ Lola’s Room

10/29 • Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/30 in Tacoma, WA at Real Art