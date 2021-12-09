Glacier Veins talk favorite albums of 2021

Portland, OR atmospheric pop punks Glacier Veins released their debut LP The World You Want to See, which we named one of the best punk albums of the year, in 2020, and while we're still waiting for its follow up, they did share the great new song "Cover Me" and a Jawbreaker cover this year, and did some touring.

With the end of the year upon us, we asked Glacier Veins to tell us their favorite albums of 2021, and they obliged, with band members Malia Endres, Kyle Woodrow, and Jesse Beirwagen each sharing lists that include Turnstile, Fiddlehead, Citizen, Manchester Orchestra, their recent tourmates The Home Team, and more. Read each of their lists, with commentary, and stream "Cover Me," below.

Malia's Favorite Albums of 2021:

1. Fiddlehead - Between the Richness

When I first heard Fiddlehead’s music in 2018, it instantly struck a chord with me and this album hit no different. For ‘Between the Richness’ I connected a lot with the ideas of life and the universe that are expressed on the album. I loved reading the interviews with the band about those themes. I think this album is meaningful because of the depth of emotions, but I feel like there is even some deeper, subconscious importance for me that I haven’t quite figured out yet.

2. Citizen - Life In Your Glass World

I am all about the progression of Citizen’s sound through their albums. The songs on this album sound so confident and have some cool, creative production. I love how it’s full of beats that make you need to dance and melodies that make you need to sing along.

3. Salt Creek - Out of the Sky

We listened to this for the first time while we were on tour driving away from a storm, the album was the perfect vibe for the experience. I’ve always loved Salt Creek’s guitar work, and they do a really great job on this album balancing sounding big and sounding delicate. “The Vine” is probably in my Top 10 songs of the year.

4. Ridgeway - Marlo

I really vibed with Ridgeway’s sound when we first played with them in 2017, and that vibe is still strong 4 years later with ‘Marlo.’ I’m a huge fan of that drive-y chillness exploding into big catchy hooks and they do it so well. Also love a good callback, (“Real Blue” to “Paisley” on their previous album, for one example) “God damn that’s beautiful.”

--

Kyle's Favorite Albums of 2021:

1. The Home Team - Slow Bloom

A super fun Album, good far partying and even better for raging in general. Had a blast touring with them this past October and everyone should give this album a listen.

2. Stammering - Aftersome

Some friends of mine put out a cool instrumental album that kept me guessing the whole way through.

3. Grayscale - Umbra

Some next level stuff for Grayscale. I really enjoy the sonic polish on this album and groovy dance vibes throughout.

4. Turnstile - Glow On

A true game changer, this album rocks harder than anything but doesn't shy away from mellow songs either.

5. Deafheaven - Infinite Granite

A fantastic, atmospheric rock album. Makes me wanna melt into the floor...in a good way.

6. Hail The Sun - New Age Filth

A cerebral listening experience to say the least. This album has a very focused and texturized approach to Hail The Sun’s sound and vibe. It leaves me wanting more every time.

--

Jesse's Favorite Albums of 2021:

1. Manchester Orchestra - The Million Masks Of God

This one is funny actually. I’m not really a fan of Manchester Orchestra. They never really hit me in the spot. However, on the way to a camping trip I was meeting the rest of Glacier Veins on, I noticed Manchester Orchestra put out a new album, so I put it on and near the end of the album I thought “wow…they finally did it…” And oh, they did it hard.

2. The Jungle Giants - Love Signs

My old boss at Guitar Center actually turned me onto this one when I was going through a “musical drought.” First song, title track…a bold move but The Jungle Giants got the dub on that one. Totally recommend.

3. Side Note - Lakeside Hiatus EP

This album means a lot to me. Not only does the drummer on this record have such a hot wife, but I’m also the drummer on this record. No, but for real, my best friend Danny started this band with great musicians, I just had to jam out with them. I had brought this drum kit that I hardly tuned and all the cymbals were so broken, we ended up recording drums in under a couple hours. It’s such a vibe. They now have this killer drummer named Alec. Literally he kills people. Just kidding. Well kinda. He shreds faces off, that’s for sure.

4. August Burns Red - Leveler: 10th Anniversary Edition

When this album came out ten years ago it immediately became one of those albums that I’d put on my inspiration arsenal. Fast forward ten years, they released this baby. First single was "Pangaea" and it featured a shredder guitar solo from Misha from Periphery. They actually re-recorded each song and made them BETTER. I don't even know how you do that.

5. Mac Ayres - Magic 8Ball

Mac Ayres makes the best music ever, I’ve loved listening to him since Juicebox came out in 2019. I was on tour with Glacier Veins and saw that he put a new album out, so I put it on. Immediately fell in love. I vibed hard. I even took a nap to it later.

6. Turnstile - Glow On

Considering I’ve been saying since like 2018 that Turnstile is one of the best bands in the world, you should definitely listen to me now that everyone else agrees. They mature immensely with each album progression and in addition every record ages like fine wine. 2021 is Turnstile’s year and Glow On is their trusty stead and they’re gonna ride the year out with a force to be reckoned with, amen.

7. Silk Sonic - An Evening With Silk Sonic

I remember when I first heard about this. Funk master Bruno Mars with beat-doctor Anderson .Paak is the wombo combo the world needed this year. It sounds exactly what you’d think it would sound like, if that makes sense. It's like listening to a nice warm sweet roll.

8. Carpool Tunnel - Bloom

The homies in Carpool Tunnel did it. They captured their unique and interesting sound and made it available for us to listen to…I remember playing a show with Carpool Tunnel back in 2018. They have this sound of a recreated and modernized 1950s rock n roll sound. It makes you wonder…are they…time travelers?

9. Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale

This one is another one of those found-on-tour albums. I don’t even remember how I found it, but I never knew Lady Gaga had done a jazz album, let alone two with Tony Bennett. Embodying everything good in jazz, this is probably my number 1 feel-good of 2021.