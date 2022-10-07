Gladie (ex-Cayetana) prep new full-band LP (watch the “Nothing” video)

Gladie, the current band fronted by former Cayetana vocalist Augusta Koch, will release new album Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out on November 18 via Plum Records, the label started by Cayetana (pre-order). It's Gladie's first with a set full-band lineup, including co-founding member Matt Schimelfenig (who also recorded and mixed it) on guitars, keyboards, and vocals, as well as guitarist Pat Conaboy (Spirit of the Beehive), bassist Dennis Mishko (ex-Tigers Jaw), and drummer Miles Ziskind (Honey, Witching). It also features horns by Mike Park and Brian Lockrem, and cello by AJJ's Mark Glick.

The new full-band setup really comes alive on lead single "Nothing," which finds Gladie leaning into their loud, lively punk side. It's a ripper, it's super catchy, and it's got us excited to hear the rest of this album. "This song came from a thought experiment based on what ultimately ended up being the chorus of the song 'What would it feel like to want Nothing?'", Augusta told us. "Basically, in all aspects of life, whether its relationships, consumerism, or any other constant desire, there is always this push from external and internal forces telling you, 'More, More, More' but is that really a healthy way to live? Maybe it’s more fruitful to actually want less to make you appreciate that what you do possess is greater than it seems." The video (made by Matt and Augusta) premieres below. Check it out.

Gladie also have upcoming tour dates, including shows opening for Laura Jane Grace in NJ on 11/26 and PA on 11/29, and then they'll open the East Coast and Midwest dates on Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson's Neil Young covers tour, including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on December 16. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Purple Year

2. Born Yesterday

3. Mud

4. Hit the Ground Running

5. Nothing

6. Soda

7. Heaven, Someday

8. Fixer

9. Smoking

10. For a Friend

11. Something Fragile

Gladie -- 2022 Tour Dates

Supporting Laura Jane Grace:

Sat- Nov 26, 2022 Garwood, NJ Crossroads

Tue- Nov 29, 2022 Ardmore, PA Ardmore Music Hall

Supporting Jeff Rosenstock & Laura Stevenson:

Fri - Dec 9, 2022 Chiacgo, IL Lincoln Hall

Sat - Dec 10, 2022 Detroit, MI Sanctuary

Sun - Dec 11, 2022 Toronto, ON Horse Shoe Tavern

Thu - Dec 15, 2022 Boston, MA Birghton Music Hall

Fri - Dec 16, 2022 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

Sat - Dec 17, 2022 Philadelpiha, PA First Unitarian Church Sanctuary

Sun - Dec 18, 2022. Woodstock, NY Colony