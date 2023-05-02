glaive announces tour with Origami Angel & Oso Oso, shares “as if” off debut LP

Musician and producer Ash Blue Gutierrez is releasing his debut full-length album as glaive, I Care So Much That I Don't Care At All, due out later this year via Interscope. It follows his EPs Cypress Grove, All Dogs Go to Heaven, and Then I'll Be Happy, and the lead single is Timothée Chalamet-sampling pop punk track "as if." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Adrian Villagomez, below.

glaive is going on a North American summer tour supporting his new album, starting in San Francisco on July 29 and wrapping up in Detroit on August 19. He has killer support lined up: Origami Angel opens the first leg of shows Oso Oso the second, and Polo Perks joins for all shows. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on August 12 with Oso Oso. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, May 3 at 10 AM.

GLAIVE: 2023 TOUR

July 27—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

July 28—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern*

July 29—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park*

August 1—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn*

August 2—Dallas, TX—The Studio at the Factory*

August 4—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West*

August 5—Orlando, FL—The Beacham*

August 8—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel*

August 10—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club†

August 11—Philadelphia, PA—TLA†

August 12—New York, NY—Webster Hall†

August 14—Boston, MA—Royale†

August 16—Toronto, ON—The Danforth Music Hall†

August 18—Chicago, IL—Metro†

August 19—Detroit, MI—Majestic Theatre†

*with Origami Angel

†with Oso Oso